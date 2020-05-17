Your Community: Writing Contest winner

Johnson County Library is pleased to share the work of the most recent Writing Contest winner, Martha Gershun. There are so many things to love about her essay Emma Goldman’s Amber Necklace. It’s a perfect blend of family lore, tradition, and anarchy!

Gershun’s stellar writing style is quite familiar; she has won the writing contest twice previously. First was Channeling Marjorie, an essay from the Women’s Voices theme, about her relationship with the yarn she inherited from a dear friend’s mother. The Hatch was selected during the Universe of Stories theme, in which Gershun shares her father’s involvement with NASA and the space program.

The Library also offers contests for poetry and short story writers. This summer, the prompt is Imagine Your Story. One core source of human happiness is engaging with stories. We find our identities in the stories we tell about ourselves, and we connect with others through theirs. We find entertainment and escape when we immerse ourselves in stories that capture our imaginations. Even stories about stories; this is an opportunity for others to learn about the writers who have delighted you and ignited your curiosity. Tell stories that have brought you joy or try telling your own.

For those of you who love to share your work, regardless of contests, the Library has the JoCoWrites blog. For the month of May, 2020 has become a live-action dystopian novel; imagine how the plot may develop from here—how would you like the story to turn out? Submit one or several of your own, or just look for a favorite to share with your friends!

This summer, the Library hopes to inspire writers of all ages to imagine, write, and share stories. Click here to read more about the guidelines and enter your original works.

