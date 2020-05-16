Your Community: Johnson County Library plans phased re-opening

As part of a phased approach to reintroduction of services after Stay at Home orders are relaxed, Johnson County Library is excited to announce the resumption of drive-thru holds pickups at the Blue Valley, Lenexa City Center, and Monticello branches.

Beginning Monday, May 18, patrons may return their materials to the Blue Valley, Lenexa City Center and Monticello book drops only, and can also begin placing new holds at jocolibrary.org for pickup at these locations.

Then starting Tuesday, May 26, patrons can pick up their holds at the drive-thru windows 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday.

Drive-thru locations:

Blue Valley

9000 W 151st St

Overland Park, KS 66221

Lenexa City Center

8778 Penrose Lane

Lenexa, Kansas 66219

Monticello

22435 W. 66th St

Shawnee, KS 66226

An updated FAQ on jocolibrary.org provides detail on topics like returns, holds, and the status of other Library services, as well as the safety of Library materials and the extra precautions staff are taking while working. Returned items will be isolated for a minimum of 72 hours before they are returned to circulation, in response to current research which shows the COVID-19 virus can survive on plastic surfaces for up to 72 hours.

While distancing mandates are still in effect, opening the three existing drive-thrus was an immediate solution that best minimizes contact between patrons and staff. A recent patron survey conducted by the Library indicated respondents were most comfortable with the concept of drive-thru pickup at this time.

A Reopening Team of Library staff is working to develop logistics and safety measures for future reintroduction of services, with the next stage likely to include walk-in holds pickup at additional branches across Johnson County. Until then, many essential Library services remain available online, including the eLibrary, access to Librarians through the Answers platform, and most recently, virtual programming and events.

Johnson County Library will roll out additional updates on services in the coming weeks—stay in touch via jocolibrary.org and @jocolibrary on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom