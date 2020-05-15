Overland Park Farmers’ Market allowing customers to walk up this Saturday

The Overland Park Farmers’ Market opens at 7:30 a.m. as a walk-up market at the Overland Park Convention Center.

For the previous three Saturdays, customers could only visit drive-through markets at the Overland Park Convention Center. This Saturday, customers will be able to walk through the market.

Vendors will be required to wear masks. Customers should exercise appropriate safety and health protocols as they see fit.

Overland Park expects about 50 vendors at Saturday’s market, which will close at 1 p.m.

Tips for shoppers include:

Shop alone, if possible

Only one shopper per family

Wear face masks

Do not touch food on tables, vendors will serve you

High risk shoppers may want to shop from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Saturday when the market is not as busy

Actor and SM South alum Rob Riggle sends message to Class of 2020

The order to suspend in-person schooling for the rest of the academic year abruptly halted Shawnee Mission seniors’ final year of high school. Shawnee Mission South Principal Todd Dain shared a special message from alum Rob Riggle in honor of what would have been graduation day on May 12.

“I just want to say to the graduating seniors that I’m so sorry that your senior year has been affected by this stupid pandemic, but you are going to graduate you are going to go on and do wonderful things in the world,” Riggle said. “I know it for a fact — that’s what Raiders do, you’re no exception.”

Riggle goes on to congratulate the Class of 2020, who he said will have a great story about their senior year of high school. Dain tweeted out the entire message, which can be viewed below.

Since tonight was supposed to be Graduation, I thought it was the right time to share this “Green & Gold of Raiders Bold” message from South’s very own @RobRiggle💪🏻!🎓

Congratulations to the Class of 2020! “Raiders We Ever Shall Be!” #RaiderPride 🔰#CultureWins pic.twitter.com/wY8saISEW7 — Dr. Todd Dain (@SMSouthTDain) May 12, 2020

Rep. Sharice Davids’ Third District constituents receive over $1 million from her office

Rep. Sharice Davids on Monday announced that her office returned more than $1 million to Kansans in the Third District. Additionally, she announced that she will hold virtual “pop up” office hours to help the community with federal government related issues.

“My top priority will always be serving the people of Kansas’ Third District and making sure the government is working for them, especially during this crisis when Kansans need help more than ever,” Davids said in the release. “My team and I are here to help constituents cut through red tape and get resolutions to the federal issues they face, and this milestone is evidence of that.”

To request assistance with a federal government agency from Davids’ office, call the Overland Park office at (913) 621-0832 or the Kansas City office at (913) 766-3993.