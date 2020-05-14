KDHE adds Maryland to travel quarantine list, removes Colorado and Louisiana

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment added Maryland and removed both Louisiana and Colorado (including the specific Colorado counties listed previously) from the travel quarantine list. This is effective for persons returning May 12 and moving forward. A comprehensive list of those individuals in Kansas needing to quarantine for 14 days includes those who have:

Traveled to:

Maryland on or after May 12.

Massachusetts and Rhode Island on or after April 30.

Connecticut on or after April 6.

Illinois or New Jersey on or after March 23.

New York on or after March 15.

Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.

International travel on or after March 15.

Others needing to continue quarantining:

People who have previously been told by Public Health to quarantine because of their cruise ship travel should finish out their quarantine.

People who have previously been told by Public Health to quarantine because of their international travel to China, South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran should finish out their quarantine.

Received notification from public health officials (state or local) that you are a close contact of a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19.

Quarantine orders do not apply to critical infrastructure sectors needed to continue operations during this pandemic, according to the KDHE.

Overland Park hosting Arbor Day art contest

The Overland Park Parks and Recreation Department is hosting an Arbor Day Poster Contest this month.

Overland Park residents in kindergarten through fourth grade can submit a drawing or painting for this year’s contest. Submissions for first-, second- and third-place winners will be on display at Sykes/Lady Overland Park Golf Club.

This year’s theme for the contest is “We All Need Kansas Trees.” The deadline to submit entries is May 31.

Food collection drive to be held at St. Ann Catholic Church in Prairie Village on Sunday

The Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas, the Knights of Columbus and the Women’s Club of St. Ann Catholic Church are holding a joint emergency food collection drive on Sunday, May 17, at St. Ann, 7231 Mission Road.

The food collection drive will be a drive-thru system, and donors are asked to place their donations in the trunk or back seat of their cars so volunteers can take them. The drive will happen rain or shine. Last month, the partnership’s food drive collected over 5200 pounds of food and $700 for Catholic Charities.