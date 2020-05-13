Leawood’s chalk art contest; WaterOne tips for returning to work; Roeland Park’s amended agreement with city hall tenant

Leawood hosting chalk art contest for beginner artists

The City of Leawood’s Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a nature-themed chalk art contest for all Johnson County residents. All ages are welcome to participate and families are encouraged to work together on their art piece. Leawood is asking for submissions from amateur or beginner artists only.

The winner will receive a $50 gift card from Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que, via mail.

For those wanting to submit chalk art:

Before Sunday, May 17 post a picture of your nature-themed chalk art on Instagram or Facebook and tag the City of Leawood Parks and Recreation Department (on Instagram use @leawoodparksrecreation and Facebook search for City of Leawood, KS Parks & Recreation Department).

There is a limit of one entry per Instagram and Facebook user.

The winner will be announced on Instagram on May 18 at 3 p.m.

WaterOne provides troubleshooting tips for businesses returning to workplace

WaterOne provided troubleshooting tips for businesses and employees returning to the workplace. The tips cover what to do for businesses whose workplaces sat idle for weeks or were temporarily closed during the COVID-19 shutdown. Here’s a list of what to do:

Before reopening, run every tap – cold water first, then hot.

Flush every toilet.

Maintain any other appliance or system with a water connection, such as fire sprinklers, refrigerator filters, drinking fountains, coffee makers, or ice machines.

WaterOne has further details on its website.

Roeland Park approves amendment to lease agreement with city hall tenant due to COVID-19

The Roeland Park city council last week approved an additional amendment to its lease agreement with Scenic Road, a creative content company and commercial tenant that occupies space in city hall.

Last month, the city council deferred rent payment for Scenic Road due to the company suspending all business during the coronavirus pandemic. The amendment form last week includes a nine month period of reduced rent from April 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020, for Scenic Road under the following terms, as outlined by city documents:

“When new business funds” during a month between April 2020 to December 2020 are equal to or less than $97,500, Scenic Road will pay 50% of its rent for that month

When those funds are between $99,000 and $126,000 during a month in that time period, Scenic Road will pay 75% of its rent for that month

When those funds are at least $127,500 during a month in that time period, Scenic Road will pay rent in its entirety for that month.

The city council unanimously passed the amendment and with no discussion.