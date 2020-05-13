Leawood police seeking driver of orange hatchback suspected of shooting at vehicle on I-435 Monday

Leawood police are asking for anyone who might have information about a shooting on I-435 Monday to contact investigators.

Police say that they believe the driver of an orange hatchback fired a shot at him west of State Line Road. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. The Leawood Police Department’s release on the incident is below:

The Leawood Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the driver of a small, orange hatchback vehicle with fading paint, tinted windows and rust on the hood. The driver of this vehicle fired a shot at another motorist on westbound I-435 Monday night around 9:30 p.m.

Late Monday night a driver contacted our agency and said that another driver had fired a shot at him as he drove westbound on I-435, west of State Line Road. Fortunately the victim was not injured. The victim fled the area after hearing the shot and later found a bullet hole in his vehicle when he was able to safely stop. He then drove to our station to make a report.

The victim did not see the other driver. He first saw the car on westbound I-435 near the I-49/71 Highway interchange when he pulled around the slower vehicle. The orange vehicle had silver wheels and ‘flickering’ headlights.

This case remains under investigation. If anyone recognizes this vehicle, please contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS, Leawood PD Investigations at 913-663-9309 or you can text information to tips@leawood.org.