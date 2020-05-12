Johnson County Park and Recreation District releases details on phased reopening plans

The Johnson County Park and Recreation District has released details for phased reopening of facilities and resumption of activities following the end of the local COVID-19 stay-at-home order this week.

Phase one began yesterday and allows for the use of park courts for singles play and non-contact activities. Phase two is expected to begin next week, and would include the reopening of playgrounds and outdoor entertainment venues. But the majority of activities will remain closed until phase three.

District leaders say that phase three could begin June 1 if statewide directives on reopening criteria remain on their current trajectory. However, all of the plans are subject to change pending new orders from the county and state government.

“Efforts have also been made to be in alignment with other metro park and recreation organizations,” said JCPRD Executive Director Jeff Stewart. “Unless additional orders are made by the Johnson County Health Officer, after May 17, JCPRD will enter Phase 2 and be in alignment with the state plan. While it is allowable under those guidelines to open certain facilities or begin programs, JCPRD may choose not to do so recognizing the challenges in available staff and limited resources.”

Full details about what programs and facilities will be open in which phase, and what guidelines for use with be in place along the way, are available on JCPRD’s website here.

Notable openings in phase one include: