Drive-by visitation for Officer Mike Mosher set for Tuesday; Friends of Johnson County Library relaunching online sales

Drive-by visitation for Officer Mike Mosher set for Tuesday at Overland Park Convention Center

The public is invited to pay their respects to fallen Overland Park Police Officer Mike Mosher at a drive-by visitation from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Overland Park Convention Center. Mosher’s family will be under the canopy of the convention center off 110th Street to receive guests. A private funeral and burial service are planned for Wednesday, when Gov. Laura Kelly has ordered flags flown at half staff in Mosher’s honor.

Friends of Johnson County Library relaunch online sales after COVID-19 shutdown

The Friends of Johnson County Library on Monday announced that it has resumed online sales as part of its phased re-opening strategy. The division was temporarily shuttered in adherence with COVID-19 transmission control protocols.

The Friends inventory comprises donated books and materials as well as some weeded items from the Johnson County Library.

Friends Manager Shanta Dickerson noted that the Friends’ online sales support Johnson County Library.

“We’ll normally gross about $125,000 from online alone, and send books to countries around the world,” Dickerson said. “We’re eager to get back to work providing high-quality, low-cost reading material to our customers and members.”

Friends Bookstores and donation acceptance will be phased back into service later this year.

Book drops re-open May 18 at the following Johnson County Library locations: Lenexa City Center, Monticello and Blue Valley. Patrons can begin placing holds on materials again at jocolibrary.org.

Shawnee Mission students receive national communications awards

A number of Shawnee Mission students were recognized by the National Federation of Press Women, Inc., with various journalism and communications awards. Below are the students, the awards received and the school each student attends:

Ben Henschel, Shawnee Mission East: Henschel won first place in the news story category for an article in The Harbinger titled AL(ARMED): What students, policymakers, school administration and law encroachment are doing in wake of August shootings

Jackie Cameron, SM East: Cameron won second place in the review category for a review on Netflix star “Marie Kondo’s cleaning method,” according to the release

Sebastian Emerson, Shawnee Mission Northwest: Emerson won third place for in a news or feature photo category

Kate Nixon, SM East: Nixon won first place in the sports photo category

Ethan Schreiber, SM Northwest: Schreiber won second place in the single page layout category

Delilah Brockman, Shawnee Mission North: Brockman won third place in the yearbook layout category

Annalisa Houser, SM Northwest: Houser won first place in the yearbook copywriting category

Sydney Willians, SM East: Willians received an honorable mention for the video sports story category

Roeland Park approves timeline extension for Sunflower Medical Group development at Roe and Johnson

The Roeland Park city council last week unanimously approved to extend the vertical construction start date for the development at the northeast corner of Roe Boulevard and Johnson Drive led by Sunflower Medical Group.

Sunflower requested to move this date from May 1 to May 25, and city staff found this a reasonable ask due to “the unusual circumstances we are living in,” according to city documents. This pushes the overall completion date for the two-story, 30,000 square foot medical office building from May 1, 2021 to May 25, 2021.