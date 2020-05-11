USD 232 settles on Cedar Trails Exploration Center as name for new career/technical, early childhood building

The USD 232 school board on May 4 unanimously settled on Cedar Trails Exploration Center as the name of the new career/technical and early childhood center, a single building in the works on district-owned property at 83rd and Mize Blvd.

District staff recommended the name after more than 200 students came up with similar suggestions.

Original cost estimates are roughly $19.5 million for the combined Career & Technical Education Center and Early Childhood Center and district warehouse, and $793,000 for the fieldhouse. District staff indicated they expect costs to come under budget.