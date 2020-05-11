Hundreds line Overland Park streets to honor fallen police officer Mike Mosher in ‘Salute to Blue’ procession

Hundreds of people lined the streets Overland Park Sunday night as emergency service vehicles with their lights on made their way south past the site of the death of Mike Mosher, the second police officer killed in the line of duty in the department’s history.

The “Salute to Blue” procession was the first in a series of events set for this week to honor Mosher. A drive-by visitation is set for Tuesday at the Overland Park Convention Center. A private funeral will be held Wednesday.

Mosher died Sunday after following a vehicle he’d observed fleeing the scene of a collision. In an address broadcast over police radio channels following the conclusion of the procession, Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez said Mosher was part of the “thin blue line” that keeps society in order.

“Mike jumped right in and confronted the hit-and-run offender. It ultimately cost him his life. But that’s what we do. We run toward danger when others run away,” Donchez said. “We confront evil and hold back the chaos. Many times we win. But sometimes that victory comes at the ultimate cost.”

Mosher leaves behind his wife Corinne and daughter Tyler in addition to his parents and many other family members. A 2001 graduate of Olathe South High School, he served a two-year mission in Sacramento, California, with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints before enrolling at Central Missouri State Unviersity, where he graduated in 2005. Mosher served a distinguished 14-year career with the Overland Park police before his death. He was named 2019 Officer of the Year by the Metropolitan Chiefs and Sheriffs Association and received a Gold Award for Valor.

He was serving as president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 21 at the time of his death, and had been active in advocating for officers’ to receive planned raises or hazard pay during the pandemic.

Full details on the planned drive-by visitation are available here.