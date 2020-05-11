City, county facilities begin phased reopening as stay-at-home orders are lifted

Note: The Shawnee Mission Post is making much of its local coverage of the coronavirus pandemic accessible to non-subscribers. (If you value having a news source covering the situation in our community, we hope you’ll consider subscribing here).

UPDATE: City offices and facilities in Fairway and Westwood remain closed at this time, but any potential updates can be found on their respective websites as they come. To stay updated with Fairway, click here. To stay updated with Westwood, click here.

While Johnson County and state stay-at-home orders have been lifted, the county itself and the cities throughout it are taking the reopening process one step at a time.

While the county and some cities, such as Roeland Park and Shawnee, have announced phased reopen plans for city facilities, and noted safety measures to be taken throughout these plans, other cities have yet to announce reopen plans or change procedures used during the stay-at-home orders.

Many city halls and other city facilities remain closed, and while most are encouraging business to be conducted online or via phone, email or mail, a few cities have limited access at city facilities.

Below is where the county and several northeast Johnson County cities stand as far as reopening to the public at this time.

Johnson County

The county’s phased reopening plan begins May 11, including the opening of three government buildings that are offering in-person services. Those buildings include the County Administration Building at 111 S. Cherry Street and two motor vehicle offices: The Northeast Offices in

Mission at 6000 Lamar Avenue, and the location in Olathe at 782 N. Ridgeview Road.

Johnson County residents are encouraged to use other service options including email, online, mail and drop-box methods. Additionally, the county issued new guidelines for the motor vehicle offices including no lining up or standing outside of the offices before they open, a limit on the number of people they’ll be serving in-person per day and restricting lobby access to those who have secured a place in line.

Those who are using the in-person method must secure a place in line at jocogov.org/residents/vehicles or call 1 (888) 956-2657, and will receive a text confirmation. People without a text confirmation will not be served in-person.

The county has distributed the following bullet points summarizing the guidelines in place for Phase 1 of its reopening plan:

Mass gatherings of no more than 10 individuals allowed.

Masks are strongly encouraged in public settings.

Maintain 6 feet of physical distance.

Telework is strongly encouraged when possible.

Any employee exhibiting symptoms should be required to stay home.

Minimize or avoid non-essential travel.

Follow the Kansas Department of Health and Environment travel and quarantine guidelines for travel to high risk areas.

To see the county’s phased reopening plan, visit the coronavirus update page here.

Leawood

Closures and coronavirus-related impacts remain the same at this time in the city of Leawood. To see the city’s COVID-19 information, visit the home page here.

Lenexa

The city of Lenexa is still encouraging those who need to conduct business to do so via email, website or phone if possible. For the week of May 11 to May 17, the Lenexa Public Market will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. To stay updated with Lenexa’s coronavirus response, visit the COVID-19 web page here.

Merriam

Offices and playgrounds throughout the city of Merriam remain closed to the public at this time. The city has a running web page with coronavirus updates from the city itself, the county and the state. Visit the coronavirus update page here.

Mission

The Mission city council on April 15 extended the city’s emergency proclamation to May 15, including the closure of city facilities to the public. City facilities remain closed at this time. Visit the Mission coronavirus update page here.

Overland Park

City hall remains open in a limited capacity, with public access allowed in the first floor lobby and city clerk area only. The public is encouraged to use online or phone calls to conduct business. The city will update how city services are impacted by COVID-19 here.

Prairie Village

Facilities in the city of Prairie Village remain closed to the public, including city hall and public works. Residents who need to conduct city business are still encouraged to do so online, via phone, fax, mail or email. A full list of city services impacted by the pandemic can be found here, and the city’s main COVID-19 update webpage can be found here.

Shawnee

City buildings in the city of Shawnee reopen on May 11 with changes including limited hours and staffing. Safety measures to be taken include encouraging the use of face coverings with signs, hand sanitizer stations made available throughout the buildings, plastic barriers at public counters and floor stickers to outline 6-feet of distance for those visiting city buildings. To view the entire city reopening plan, click here.

Roeland Park

The city of Roeland Park announced a four-phase reopening plan for the city as a whole, and a specific phased plan for playgrounds, sports courts and the community center. Phase one begins May 11 with city employees returning to work, but substantial changes for the public will not begin until phase three — June 1 or later — when city facilities, playgrounds and the community center reopen with guidelines.

Mayor Mike Kelly said the city will follow guidance from Gov. Laura Kelly by moving to the next phase at the same time that the governor moves the state’s plan along. View the detailed, city reopening plan here. View the Parks and Recreation reopening plan here.