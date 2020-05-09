Your Community: Online library events are here

Exciting news for Johnson County Library patrons, some of your favorite programs and events are now online! Since the branches closed on March 15, Library staff have been hard at work to provide a virtual equivalent to the Library’s in-person events – investigating the capabilities of online platforms, developing how-tos and best practices for staff and presenters, and reworking previously scheduled events. While developing sustainable, high-quality online programming has long been a goal for the Library, the Stay at Home orders provided an unprecedented opportunity to make it a priority. The plan is to continue these events even after in-person programming resumes.

Starting this week, join your favorite Librarians online for virtual Storytimes, Book Parties, author visits and more. Storytimes are offered via Facebook Live Monday through Friday, 10-10:30 am, Wednesdays at 6 pm, and soon a bilingual storytime in English and Spanish on Tuesdays at 6 pm. Book Parties with Adult Services Librarians are on Facebook Live Wednesday afternoons at 2 pm and Thursday evenings at 6 pm. Be sure to follow the Library on social media for notifications when programs and events go live.

Johnson County Library will also host interactive events on Zoom. Twice-per-week career and finance workshops will kick off Thursday, May 7 about topics like resume building, effective interviewing and networking, as well as a few special events planned later this month. On May 21, 5:30-6:30 pm, award-winning author Mary Robinette Kowall invites readers into the research process for her next novel, conducting a live interview with Professor Allison Kirkpatrick, Assistant Professor of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Kansas, about space and women working in STEM. And on May 28, 3-4 pm, enjoy an hour of family fun with writer/illustrator Charlie Mylie as he teaches kids the basics of narrative: plot, characters, suspense and surprise. Participate in the creative process as he creates live illustrations.

Over the next few weeks the Library will roll out a variety of events, including workshops facilitated by writers groups and the Black & Veatch MakerSpace. Check back often to the new Online Events page at jocolibrary.org/events/online-events for a full schedule of events and participation links. All events are free to the public, but some require registration due to limited capacity.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom