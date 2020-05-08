Shawnee to reopen city offices May 11 with limited staffing; Catholic Cemeteries of Northeast Kansas cancels Memorial Day Masses as a COVID-19 precaution

Shawnee to reopen city offices May 11 with limited staffing

The city of Shawnee is planning to reopen city offices on Monday, May 11. In a memo to the governing body, City Manager Nolan Sunderman said the reopening of offices will occur with limited staffing, social distancing requirements and other preventative measures. City staff will provide an update on the COVID-19 situation during Monday’s city council meeting.

The reopening of Shawnee public buildings coincides with Johnson County’s stay-at-home order, which is set to expire May 10. Without an extension, the county remains on track to begin gradually reopening businesses Monday with distancing and capacity restrictions in place.

Lenexa Crossing Apartments fire Thursday morning results in no injuries

Lenexa and Overland Park fire departments responded to reports of an apartment building fire Thursday morning at Lenexa Crossing Apartments.

Crews located smoke from a second-floor apartment window when they arrived at the 12600 block of West 97th Terrace. The fire was confined to the apartment where it originated. The fire was reported under control at 10:26 a.m. and out at 10:35

a.m.

There were no injuries. One adult and child were displaced from their home. Two dogs were rescued by the fire apartment and taken to a veterinarian for evaluation.

Crews determined the fire started in the kitchen and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Catholic Cemeteries of Northeast Kansas cancels Memorial Day Masses as a COVID-19 precaution

The Catholic Cemeteries of Northeast Kansas has canceled Memorial Day Masses at all four of its Johnson County locations, including two in Lenexa, one in Shawnee and one in Olathe.

Family service advisers will be available at one Lenexa location, Resurrection Cemetery at 83rd Street and Quivira Road, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Saturday, May 23, to Monday, May 25. President Sharon Vallejo said in a press release that those visiting their loved ones’ graves can receive free finger rosaries and prayer cards at Catholic Cemeteries’ tents.

Additionally, Vallejo said Catholic Cemeteries is offering discounts through June 15, 2020, to help parishioners prioritize pre-planning during the uncertainties that accompany the coronavirus pandemic. Those interested in pre-arrangement information and pricing can contact Catholic Cemeteries at (913) 371-4040 or at information@cathcemks.org.

The Johnson County Catholic Cemeteries locations are as follows: