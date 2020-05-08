Prairie Village police release video of vehicle of interest in shooting death investigation

Prairie Village police this afternoon released video of a vehicle they say may be connected to the shooting that left an 18-year-old Shawnee Mission student dead.

Police say the blue crossover vehicle seen traveling north through the intersection of 75th Street and Mission Road is of interest in the investigation. A jogger found the body of Kiven Maquial of Mission on the lawn of Highlawn Montessori School off Somerset Drive on Tuesday morning.

The release issued by the department and video of the vehicle are below:

On May 5, 2020, the Prairie Village Police Department responded to a homicide at 3531 Somerset in Prairie Village. The investigation has been ongoing since that time. A vehicle of interest has been developed during the investigation and the Prairie Village Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in identifying the vehicle and the vehicle owners.

A photo and video of the vehicle is attached. The vehicle appears to be a blue crossover-type vehicle. Investigators believe it to possibly be either a 2013-2019 Ford Focus, Hyundai Elantra hatchback, or Nissan Juke.

If you are able to identify the vehicle and/or the owners of the vehicle, please contact the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS