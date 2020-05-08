Chick-fil-A coming to 95th and Metcalf South site

Chick-fil-A is adding a location at 95th and Metcalf in Overland Park. The city’s planning staff this week confirmed the chicken sandwich restaurant company has submitted its plans.

Once completed, the new Chick-fil-A restaurant will be located on the southwest corner of the site anchored by Lowe’s Home Improvement.

The 95 Metcalf South site is part of a flurry of economic activity in that area that also includes the Shamrock Trading Corp. offices on the site of the old French Market, which are now under construction, a 134-unit, three-story senior living apartment complex, and other mixed-use development down the street.

The new location will be Chick-fil-A’s fourth in Overland Park and seventh in Johnson County.

Based in Atlanta, Chick-fil-A Inc. is a family-owned restaurant company founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy. It has more than 2,500 restaurants in North America.