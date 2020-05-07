Roeland Park residents can apply for property tax assistance program through May 22; Rep. Davids introduces SUPPLIES Act to increase PPE, testing supplies

Roeland Park residents can apply for property tax assistance program through May 22

The city of Roeland Park’s property tax assistance program is accepting applications from residents who qualify for a full reimbursement of the city’s property tax, with exclusions for special assessments.

The program has $15,000 budgeted from the city’s general fund that can be used for the most recent tax year, and refunds are “issued per household on owner-occupied homes only,” according to city documents. To qualify, Roeland Park residents must be current on their property tax and special assessment payments and meet the following income requirements based on household size:

For a one-person household, maximum total income is no more than $28,00

For a two-person household, total income is no more than $32,000

For a three-person household, total income is no more than $36,000

For a four-person household, total income in no more than $40,000

To apply for the program, residents must submit proof of their most recent annual income for all household members (like a tax return) and fill out an application. Both items must be submitted to Neighborhood Services in-person, by mail, email or fax. Additional information and a copy of the application can be found here.

Rep. Sharice Davids introduces SUPPLIES Act, calls for $100M grant program to increase PPE, testing supplies inventory

Rep. Sharice Davids on Wednesday morning introduced the SUPPLIES Act in an effort to increase the personal protective equipment and testing supplies.

The bill would create “a $100 million grant program for small businesses that shift their production to manufacture PPE and testing supplies in order to meet the rapidly growing demand” during COVID-19, according to a press release. Davids said in the release that she hears from medical and other frontline workers who don’t have access to these supplies, and the demand will increase as businesses reopen.

“We should be using every tool we have, including activating our small businesses, to ensure we can meet the surging demand for these life-saving items and create a real stockpile of medical supplies that we can all be confident in,” Davids said in the release.

Although the main goal is to increase supply inventories, the bill also aims to “promote American manufacturing” and put a stop to price gouging on these supplies. In order to qualify for the grant, small businesses have to show self investment with a 25% match. Additionally, there are reporting requirements businesses must fulfill within six months for accountability reasons.

USD 232 purchasing Bright Bytes for student data management

The USD 232 school board on Monday unanimously agreed to purchase a student data management system with Bright Bytes.

The company manages data in several areas, including testing/assessments, graduation predictive analytics, Individual Plans of Study (IPS) and postsecondary success predictors. The total cost to purchase is $31,900, while annual costs will be $21,900.

Lanes closed on I-35 at Mission Road this week

The left two lanes of northbound and southbound I-35 at the Mission Road exit will be closed on Thursday and Friday for power line work, weather permitting. Work will occur from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Thursday, at about 10:30 a.m. and again at about 2 p.m., all lanes on I-35 will be closed for three minutes using rolling roadblocks. The Kansas Highway Patrol will be assisting with the rolling roadblocks.

Traffic will be controlled by using KC Scout message boards, arrow boards and traffic cones.