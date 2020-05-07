Overland Park announces memorial services, ‘Salute to Blue’ procession to honor fallen officer

Overland Park police have announced plans to honor Mike Mosher, the 14-year-veteran of the department who died in the line of duty Sunday, with social distancing in place to adhere to COVID-19 mitigation guidelines.

The schedule of events is as follows:

On Sunday, a fleet of public safety vehicles will take part in what the department is calling a “Salute to Blue procession.” Organizers estimate the more than 100 emergency vehicles from Overland Park and surrounding communities will take part, driving a route that starts at 95th Street and Switzer, winds past City Hall on Antioch, and then moves to Metcalf where it will pass downtown Overland Park and move south to the Sanders Justice Center on 123rd Street. “You can do your part by turning your house light blue, attaching blue ribbons to trees or your house, or something else,” reads an announcement by the city. “Then, gather along the procession route to salute and pay respects to officers.” The procession will begin at 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

On Tuesday, there will be a drive-by visitation under the canopy of the 110th Street entrance to the Overland Park Convention Center from 4-6 p.m. "Family, friends, and the public will be able to pay respects to Officer Mosher and his family and friends from their vehicles," says the city.

There will be a private funeral service for Mosher's family and friends on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Following the private service, there will be a publicly viewable procession with a horse-drawn carriage along College Blvd. and Metcalf Ave. to the Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens, where there will be a private graveside burial service.

You can find more details about the planned memorial events on Overland Park’s website here.