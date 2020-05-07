JoCo can’t delay May 11 property tax deadline, but partial payments will be accepted

Johnson County residents who did not pay the full amount on their 2019 real estate and personal property taxes can take advantage of a partial payment option for the second installment of the tax payments — which are due on or before Monday, May 11.

The Board of County Commissioners last month approved to accept partial payments following the economic impact of COVID-19, though residents can expect to see interest accrue daily on any unpaid balance starting May 12.

The county does not have jurisdiction to change the property tax due date nor to defer payments, Director of Financial Management Tom Franzen said.

“The property tax collection deadlines and the collection of interest and fees associated with delinquency are set by Kansas Statute,” Franzen said. “The county does not have the authority to delay or extend the due date, nor does it have the ability to waive interest and fees.”

More information about partial payments, including how to make a partial payment and interest, can be found here.

While the tax collection office will reopen May 11, the county is encouraging taxpayers to avoid going to the office and paying online or by mail if possible. Taxpayers can mail a check or money order and their payment stub — postmarked on or before May 11 to avoid interest — to the following address: P.O. Box 2902, Shawnee Mission, Kansas 66201. The county recommends that taxpayers do not send cash by mail.

Taxpayers can also pay online at taxbill.jocogov.org and use an eCheck (at $0.50 per transaction) or a credit card ( with a 2.4% fee per transaction). Accepted credit cards are Visa, MasterCard or Discover.

For residents wanting to make payments in person at the 111 S. Cherry Street collection office the county recommends the following:

Cash or multi-tender payments are the only transactions that should be done in-person. Transactions that can be completed online or by mail should be done so through those avenues.

Use the drop box outside of the tax collection office lobby, Suite 1500, for in-person check payments.

Only customers being currently served are allowed in the office lobby.

There is a five-count limit on in-person transactions, and those with over five transactions should use the drop box.

Customers not being served will be asked to wait in a line outside while observing the recommended 6-feet of social distance (which will be indicated in some fashion, according to the release).

A reminder that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where it is more difficult to remain 6-feet away from one another.

Other online resources for taxpayers include the ability to view an electronic version of one’s tax statement, tax forms and contact information can be found on the tax bill webpage here.