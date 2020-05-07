Best Bets for the Weekend: Makers, magazines, rice pudding

Hello dear readers, how’s life treating you? I’m mostly okay. Occasionally I’ll see a grandmother talking to her grandson through a window and my heart will break wide open all over again. This is not normal and I hope it never will be.

But moving on. There’s still plenty of joy to be found in this world and we’re hell-bent on finding it. Here are some things we’ve loved lately and we hope you’ll share your own moments of joy for this Mother’s Day weekend.