Price Chopper collecting donations for family of OP police officer Mike Mosher; Kansas Corporation Commission extends utility shut-off suspension date to May 31

Price Chopper collecting donations for family of fallen Overland Park police officer Mike Mosher

Beginning Tuesday, Price Chopper grocery stores are collecting donations to help support the family of Overland Park Police Officer Mike Mosher, who was killed in the line of duty Sunday. Residents can donate at all Kansas City area stores.

“We are heartbroken to hear about the loss of Officer Mosher,” said Casie Broker, chief marketing officer of Price Chopper. “Law enforcement is a critical part of our community and we’re honored to help collect donations to support the family following their loss.”

All donations will go to benefit Mosher’s family. Donations will be collected through May 25.

Kansas Corporation Commission extends utility shut-off suspension date to May 31

The Kansas Corporation Commission on Tuesday morning approved extending the emergency order that suspends utility shut-offs due to nonpayments through May 31, previously extended to May 15.

“Even as the state begins the phased reopening process, Kansans continue to deal with the financial challenges brought about by COVID-19,” KCC Chair Susan Duffy said in a press release. “Maintaining utility services is critical to ensure public health and safety as the state works toward recovery.”

The approval comes after Gov. Laura Kelly’s order to prohibit utilities that are not under KCC jurisdiction from disconnecting customers until May 31. KCC can choose to extend the suspension “if conditions warrant” it.

Shawnee plans to build replica of Dr. Sullivan’s home for outdoor museum

The Shawnee city council on April 27 voted 5-3 to approve a supplemental agreement with STRATA Architecture Inc., the company leading a project to add Dr. Sullivan’s house to Shawnee Town 1929. Shawnee had originally planned to relocate a century-old home from Leawood to Shawnee, but the city rejected the sole bidder’s proposal because it was about $73,000 over budget. Instead, the city will have STRATA Architecture design a period replication of Dr. Sullivan’s house for a total of $73,650.

Councilmembers Mike Kemmling, Kurt Knappen and Tammy Thomas voted in dissent.