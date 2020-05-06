Health director says COVID-19 trends in JoCo encouraging, but neighboring communities seeing cases rise

Note: The Shawnee Mission Post is making much of its local coverage of the coronavirus pandemic accessible to non-subscribers. (If you value having a news source covering the situation in our community, we hope you’ll consider subscribing here).

In an update to the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners Tuesday, Johnson County Health and Environment Director Sanmi Areola, PhD, said COVID-19 trends in Johnson County suggest spread of the virus is slowing here — but noted that cases are rising in neighboring communities.

“Johnson County trends are encouraging,” Areola wrote. “However, while our numbers continue to trend in the right directions, those of our immediate neighbors are not.”

The doubling time — the days it takes for the current number of cases to double — in Johnson County continues to rise and currently stands at 40 days, “which is very good,” Areola wrote. But the doubling time for the CORE 4 partner governments, which includes Wyandotte County, Jackson County and Kansas City, Missouri, in addition to Johnson County, has fallen sharply over the past week, and now sits below 20 days.

Wyandotte County has seen a recent spike in cases, with 250 confirmed infections since last Thursday.

Other information highlighted in Areola’s update includes:

Johnson County hospitals have “abundant capacity” of the kinds of facilities and equipment needed to treat COVID-19 patients, including ICU beds and ventilators.

of the kinds of facilities and equipment needed to treat COVID-19 patients, including ICU beds and ventilators. Recent randomized tests of the general population and essential workers yielded relatively few positives . The most recent general population test found 9 positives among 420 individuals. The most recent essential workers test found four positives among 268 individuals.

. The most recent general population test found 9 positives among 420 individuals. The most recent essential workers test found four positives among 268 individuals. Long-term care facilities continue to be the hardest hit by the virus in Johnson County. The outbreak at Brighton Gardens in Prairie Village “remains the main outbreak we are addressing currently.” Meanwhile, Lakeview Village, Village Shalom and Sunrise of Lenexa have been removed from the outbreak list after recording no new cases for 28 days. Sunrise of Leawood, Homestead of Olathe North and Forest Creek Memory Care “are days from completing the two incubation cycles and will be off the list.” Seventy-three percent of the county’s 45 deaths from COVID-19 to date were recorded at long-term care facilities.

Areola highlighted the following continuing guidance for citizens to help slow the spread of the virus: