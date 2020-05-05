USD 232 moves graduation date for De Soto, Mill Valley to July 25

The USD 232 school board has postponed graduation ceremonies for De Soto and Mill Valley high schools until July 25.

Originally, the Class of 2020 graduation ceremony date for both high schools was planned for May 16. But with COVID-19 restrictions on gathering sizes and Gov. Laura Kelly’s order closing school facilities until May 29 this will not be possible.

After hearing from district administration about the impact of COVID-19 on ceremonies, the school board Monday unanimously agreed to change the graduation date change.

Superintendent Frank Harwood said seniors and administrators prefer having an in-person ceremony that resembles original plans as much as possible, but if school facility closures or gathering size limitations are still in place the ceremony will be modified to comply with state and local protocols.

This means the school district may have a completely virtual graduation ceremony. Regardless, the district will livestream the ceremony to accommodate anyone who is unable to attend. Some students may not be able to participate in a July ceremony because of other commitments such as enlisting in the military, according to a school board memo.

Senior leadership and high school administration at De Soto recommended July 18, while Mill Valley recommended July 25. Harwood said that after discussion, he and the principals agreed it would be best to have graduation on the same day because requirements related to COVID-19 vary week to week.

At this point, the tentative plan is to have in-person graduation at De Soto High for both high school graduation ceremonies because it has more seating capacity, Harwood said. District staff is looking into other location options for Mill Valley’s ceremony.



Rachele Zade, vice president of the school board, suggested considering an outdoor ceremony in the evening because it would allow more room. Harwood noted that the district will determine times and confirm locations at a later date.