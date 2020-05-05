Jogger alerts police to 18-year-old with fatal gunshot wound off Somerset Drive in Prairie Village

Prairie Village police are asking for the public’s assistance as they gather information about a shooting that left an 18-year-old dead this morning. (Note: Police initially said the victim was 19-years-old. We’ve updated the story upon the issuance of a correction by investigators).

On Tuesday afternoon, officials identified the deceased as Kiven Maquial of Mission. The Shawnee Mission School District central office said Maquial was last enrolled at SM Northwest, but was currently participating in the district’s Project Finish diploma-granting program.

Captain Ivan Washington said that a jogger passing by Highlawn Montessori School off Somerset Drive east of Corinth Square after 6 a.m. saw a body lying on the ground and called police to check on the person’s welfare. Officers arrived to find a young man suffering from a gunshot wound. Maquial was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have blocked off traffic along Somerset Drive in both directions as they canvassed the scene. Washington indicated that it appeared some gunfire had struck the surrounding buildings. He stressed that there was no connection between the shooting incident and the school on which the body was located.

The Johnson County Crime Lab and the Johnson County Medical Examiner are assisting with the investigation. Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call the Prairie Village Police Department at 913/385-4603,or the TIPS Hotline at 816/474-TIPS.