Updates from Johnson County Community College: Academic policy changes and future semester plans

The Johnson County Community College Incident Response Team has been holding regular online meetings to determine the best way to complete the current semester and plan for the future. This is an evolving situation and will continue to change over the coming weeks.

Through this time of uncertainty, we are committed to provide our students with every opportunity to pursue their academic and professional goals. It is our mission to do everything within our means to facilitate student success.

Academic Policy Changes

Out of care and concern for the personal circumstances of every student, JCCC is implementing two policy changes for the remainder of spring semester:

The last day to drop a credit course with a “W” for Spring 2020 classes has been extended to Friday, May 22.

has been extended to Friday, May 22. The last day to convert a passing grade of D or higher to a P (pass) grade for any Spring 2020 course has been extended to December 1, 2020.

Commencement Updates

To ensure the safety of our students and their friends and families, there will be no commencement events on campus this year.

Though a virtual commencement doesn’t replace an in-person ceremony, we’re working to create a memorable web-based recognition for students to celebrate this milestone. All diplomas for students who have completed their degree or certificate in Spring 2020 will be mailed within five weeks following the conclusion of the semester.

The interactive JCCC Commencement webpage will be complete by May 22 – the original date for JCCC’s graduation ceremony. Students will be able to request commemorative memorabilia here as well.

COVID-19 Relief Funding

Federal government funding has been allocated to assist students with expenses related to the disruption of campus operations and services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To qualify, students must be currently enrolled in 6 or more credit hours and be degree and/or certificate seeking at JCCC. There are no residency or citizenship requirements. Interested students should complete the COVID-19 Relief Fund application.

Summer Session Update

Summer enrollment is currently underway for 8-week online classes only. Additional summer courses may be offered at a later date.

Returning to Campus

We’ve divided our campus response and recovery efforts into three phases:

Phase 1: Decisions and activities associated with completing the spring 2020 semester.

Decisions and activities associated with completing the spring 2020 semester. Phase 2: Building summer and fall 2020 semester schedules.

Building summer and fall 2020 semester schedules. Phase 3: Continuous planning beyond the fall 2020 semester.

There is currently no return-to-campus date set. For now, the only personnel allowed on campus are those who perform essential functions that require a physical presence. Once a return date has been determined, a strategic timeline will allow additional personnel and the public to return to campus in a phased approach.

Continue to follow JCCC’s COVID-19 webpage, Facebook and Twitter accounts for additional details and updates.