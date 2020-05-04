Overland Park family spends quarantine creating Star Wars ship replica

Johnson County residents have spent their extra time at home in a variety of ways during state and county stay-at-home orders. Some focused their energy on home improvements while others turned to binge watching a favorite show.

For Overland Park resident Alan Godwin and his son, Micah, the additional time has been spent building a Star Wars TIE starfighter replica.

The duo finished the project just in time for Star Wars Day, May 4, or as Star Wars fans call it “May the Fourth” — in reference to the famous movie phrase “May the Force be with you.”

The starfighter display piqued his interest after he saw a picture of someone else’s re-creation of it. However, he ran into some challenges with its construction.

“It was very flexible; it didn’t look like it was going to stand up and hold its own weight,” Godwin said. “When I tried to construct the cockpit, it tried to flex and collapse, so I had to go to the drawing board.”

With a wingspan of about 8.5 feet it’s a third of the size of the TIE fighter in the Star Wars series and built with wood planks and Eucaboard wooden panels.

Godwin plans to have the TIE fighter displayed on his driveway around May the Fourth, depending on the rainy forecast.

Additionally, the replica ship will be used during the family’s annual Halloween display. Their initial goal was to allow trick-or-treaters to sit in the cockpit. However, the project is unable to sustain any additional weight.

“The guy who built the original one that I used the pictures of, he has a kid in his — I don’t know how, because that cockpit was trying to collapse,” he laughed.

Every year since the Godwins moved to their home on 71st Street, the family has built an intricate Halloween decoration for their front yard.

“That year, when we first moved in, we only had three trick-or-treaters,” Godwin said of Halloween night in 2017. “I wasn’t ready for Halloween to go away.”

In fall 2018, he built a TARDIS, a time machine and spacecraft from the TV show “Doctor Who.” Last year, he built Boo’s door from the movie “Monsters, Inc.” They got about 50 trick-or-treaters both years. This year, they hope to get 100.

“As a kid, you looked forward to that day for weeks and weeks,” Godwin said. “Granted, I was a kid in the 70s, but you were excited to grab a pillowcase and just go door to door. And everyone was in the spirit.”