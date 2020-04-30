Johnson County Swim and Dive League cancels 2020 season

Note: The Shawnee Mission Post is making much of its local coverage of the coronavirus pandemic accessible to non-subscribers. (If you value having a news source covering the situation in our community, we hope you’ll consider subscribing here).

Expectations for prolonged social distancing guidelines throughout the coming months has led the league that organizes swim and dive competitions for eight Johnson County cities to cancel its 2020 season.

The Johnson County Swim and Dive League informed participating cities this week that it was not planning to host events this summer. The statement the group issued Wednesday is below:

Based on current and projected social distancing guidelines, group limit guidelines, and the concern for participant, coach and staff health during the COVID-19 global pandemic, the 2020 Johnson County Swim and Dive League season has been cancelled. While cancelling the season was a difficult decision, we feel that it is necessary based on the public health guidance we have received. We hope to see you again for the 2021 season.

The Johnson County Swim and Dive League includes municipal pool swim teams from the following cities:

Fairway

Leawood

Lenexa

Merriam

Olathe

Overland Park

Prairie Village

Roeland Park

Shawnee

The municipal teams from Westwood (through the Woodside Health and Tennis club) and Mission participate in the MOKAN Swim League, which also includes Homestead Country Club, the Jewish Community Center and the team from the Turner Recreation Commission in Wyandotte County. The MOKAN Swim League has not made any announcements about the status of its 2020 season, though the city of Mission Swim Club posted a message on Facebook Wednesday saying the teams were in discussion about how to proceed:

Discussions are still taking place as to how/if our 2020 summer swim season will be conducted. The MoKan Swim League is working with each team’s pool administration, coaches, and parent representatives to make an informed decision regarding the upcoming swim season. Given that the stay at home orders are shifting within the next several days, we may not know our league’s plans by April 30, but will have information to share soon. We appreciate your patience as we work through the constant changes that each day brings.