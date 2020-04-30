Best Bets for the Weekend: Making, reading, giving

Hello friends, how is this week treating you? Have you had any time to enjoy the beautiful spring weather? We’ve had some great picnics and lots of beautiful walks – Johnson County has never been prettier.

Tomorrow is May Day, which means surprising our neighbors with (carefully sanitized) May Day baskets. It’s one of my favorite traditions and this year it feels especially sweet. We’ll make these easy tissue paper flowers along with my all-time favorite chocolate chip cookie recipe.

I am so happy we own both editions of Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls. I was worried we’d run out of things to read with the library closed, but this is our third time through these books and we’re still in love with them.

Are you worried for our local service industry? Our good friends at Made in KC are selling this t-shirt to help support Kansas City hospitality. 100% of their portion of the total funds raised will go towards staff. And while you’re there grab a care package for a friend who could use a boost right now.