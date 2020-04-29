Lenexa’s new city attorney; Jack Stack BBQ teams up with Price Chopper; SM North seniors honored as Governor’s Scholars

Sean McLaughlin named new Lenexa city attorney

Lenexa City Manager Beccy Yocham announced earlier this month that Sean McLaughlin, an assistant city attorney, has been appointed Lenexa’s new city attorney. This position is a member of the city manager’s senior management team and serves as an advisor to the Lenexa Governing Body, city manager and department directors. He replaces Cindy Harmison, who is retiring after serving the organization for 31 years.

McLaughlin’s first day in his new role is May 9.

“Sean’s passion for the city of Lenexa was apparent throughout the selection process, and I am confident that he will do an outstanding job as the next city attorney,” Yocham said.

McLaughlin joined Lenexa in 2013. He has served as a key adviser to the city on legal issues related to planning, zoning, real estate, telecommunications and economic development. He also served as staff co-chair for Lenexa 2040, a visioning process for the city. He grew up in Lenexa and lives in the city with his wife, Meg, and their two children.

Price Chopper, Fiorella’s Jack Stack Barbecue, offering to go meals during COVID-19 shutdown

Price Chopper and Fiorella’s Jack Stack Barbecue are teaming up to offer family-style barbecue meals to go. Price Chopper shoppers can now pick up Jack Stack Barbecue in store, including one pound of pulled pork, one slab of ribs and a side of beans for $28. Price Chopper and Jack Stack also collaborated last month, when the grocery store company hired about 300 Jack Stack employees temporarily until in-person dining at restaurants is allowed again.

“Kansas City is all about lending a helping hand to your neighbors,” said Casie Broker, chief marketing officer for Price Chopper. “Price Chopper is proud to serve Jack Stack’s amazing barbecue and help keep their staff employed during these difficult times.”

Four SM North seniors honored as Governor’s Scholars, 13 honored as Kansas State Scholars

Shawnee Mission North last week announced on Twitter which seniors received the honor of being a Governor’s Scholar and a Kansas State Scholar. Governor’s Scholars are those in “the top academic 1% of Kansas high school seniors,” and the following four SM North students received the honor:

Brian Blood

Harden Boldt

Audrey Diggs

Madison Koller

Kansas State Scholars are chosen from the pool of Kansas high school students who completed the Kansas Scholars Curriculum. The following 13 SM North seniors are Kansas State Scholars, and are “among 2,641 high school students selected from 6,262 Kansas high school students,” according to the tweet: