Anel Ramon-Arroyo and Esteban Alvarez receive SM North’s 2020 North Star awards

Shawnee Mission North alumnus Steve Sears recalls his high school experience as “almost perfect” with his positive experience capped off with an honorable citizen award — which went unrecognized at the time — that he was chosen for by SM North’s faculty.

As years went by, Sears reflected on how meaningful it was to receive an award from the faculty, and decided to make it more noteworthy for future recipients. Sears worked with the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation and SM North to make the award, now known as North Star, a bigger deal for students over the last 10 years.

“I just hope anybody else who is honored in the same way can look back at it and feel a little more proud, a little more excited about it,” Sears said. “Only with time did I really, fully appreciate what that honor really meant.”

Now, faculty and staff recognizes two graduating seniors — one female and one male — for their positive contributions to the SM North community with the North Star. This year, those students are Anel Ramon-Arroyo and Esteban Alvarez.

Ramon-Arroyo said the honor feels like a reward for all that she accomplished, especially for the frustration and anxiety she endured as a student. She said her motivation to succeed academically was driven by focus on her future, which includes attending Johnson County Community College and potentially Rockhurst University.

Aside from academics, Ramon-Arroyo was involved in both DECA and JAG-K during her high school career, in an effort to make a difference in her community, she said. More than anything, she’ll miss the school’s “vibe” and her teachers, she noted.

“I’m really thankful for my teachers, they really helped me this year,” Ramon-Arroyo said. “I learned a lot of things I didn’t think I was going to learn, in my Advanced Placement classes most importantly and my JAG-K classes.”

Alvarez shared similar sentiments about his teachers, and said they are what he misses most about SM North already. The fact that he was nominated for and won the North Star was meaningful to him because faculty and staff chose him, he said.

Alvarez arrived at SM North as a junior and became involved in the International Club and the Key Club, and volunteered at Antioch Library. Student and community involvement were important to him because, as an immigrant, he said he wanted to immerse himself in a new culture.

“I wanted to discover this new American culture, this new community for me,” Alvarez said. “I wanted to meet new people, I wanted to discover new things [and] gain more skills that I didn’t have.”

Next year, Alvarez plans to join AmeriCorps as a way to potentially help people who are struggling due to the novel coronavirus.

Principal Jeremy Higgins said students must show the following qualities to receive the North Star: academic excellence, leadership, school community involvement, teamwork and respect for others. But students aren’t intentionally aspiring to receive the honor, he said.

“I’ll be honest: I’m not sure how much kids even know about [North Star], which also kind of speaks to the coolness of it,” Higgins said. “I’m not sure the kids are actually aspiring for this award, but rather they’re just doing what they do and kind of being who they are — and these qualities just naturally shine out among them.”

North Star recipients receive a small trophy, their photo in the SM North trophy case for one year, and $2,000. Students are typically recognized at SM North’s honor and awards ceremony, which this year was held virtually due to COVID-19. The ceremony video can be found here.