Those lights in the sky last night? Probably a ‘satellite constellation’ from Elon Musk’s SpaceX, not UFOs

A display of bright lights lined up in a row over Johnson County Monday night had several people looking toward the sky in wonder.

But, in this case at least, the lights very likely weren’t an unexplained phenomenon. Instead, they were part of a project by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX to build a low-orbit array of satellites that will provide global broadband internet service. The Starlink “satellite constellation” project has currently put more than 400 satellites in orbit about 340 miles above the earth’s surface.

The line of satellites passing over Johnson County could be seen around 9 p.m. Monday — and was a phenomenon that had several residents baffled. Here’s video of a group of Prairie Village residents trying to figure out what, exactly, was going on:

Note: All of this is not to say that UFOs aren’t a thing. Because the U.S. Navy this week went ahead confirmed that they are.