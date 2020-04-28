Lenexa pastor organizes metro-wide food drive with several drop-off, beneficiary locations in JoCo

The Lenexa-based Westside Family Church is organizing a metro-wide food and resource drive, planned for May 2, with the assistance of an inter-denominational group of Kansas City-area churches known as What if The Church.

While churches across the metro, including some in Johnson County, have hosted food drives the last few weeks, Westside Family Church Pastor Matt Adams helped devise an outreach plan with a potentially greater impact: Partner with several churches for one large food drive to benefit local pantries.

“As we have each hosted various drives, one thing became very clear: Kansas City has a big heart to help others,” Adams said in the release. “We got to thinking that we could amplify our impact and help more people if we unified our efforts city-wide. We are excited to see what happens.”

Adams said the need at local pantries has grown exponentially since stay-at-home orders were first issued.

Six Kansas City metro churches will serve as core donation drop-off sites from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, though several other churches will also accept donations. Those interested in donating can drop off food and household resources at any of the following locations:

Foundry Church, 8835 Lackman Road, Lenexa, Kan.

Overland Park Church of Christ, 13400 W. 119th Street, Overland Park, Kan.

Journey Bible Church, 13700 W. 151st Street, Olathe, Kan.

Colonial Presbyterian Church, 9500 Wornall Road, Kansas City, Mo.

Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 1600 N. State Route 29, Liberty, Mo.

Connection Point Church, 10500 East 350 Highway, Raytown, Mo.

Donations will be accepted curbside by volunteers, with as little contact as possible. It is encouraged to put bags in trunks and open trunks so volunteers can grab the donations, in an effort to limit interaction.

Below are the community partners that will benefit from the May 2 food and resource drive:

Shawnee Community Services, 11110 W. 67th Street, Shawnee, Kan.

Mission Southside, 18335 W. 168th Terrace, Olathe, Kan.

Avenue of Life, 500 N. 7th Street Trafficway, Kansas City, Kan.

Freedom Fire Urban Ministries, 2111 E. 13th Street, Kansas City, Mo.

Calvary Community Network, 2940 Holmes Street, Kansas City, Mo.

Feed Northland Kids, Liberty, Mo.

Raytown United Food Ministry, Raytown, Mo.

Requested donation items include bread, tortillas, canned goods, meat, laundry and cleaning supplies, paper products and personal hygiene products. A full list of requested items, as well as a full list of donation drop-off locations can be found here.