Briefly Noted

JoCo hosting invitation-only COVID-19 testing today; JoCo students earn medical degrees from KU Med-Wichita, head to residencies

  Staff Report 

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment is holding invitation-only COVID-19 testing for residents “who completed the population health survey between April 21 to April 24,” according to a Johnson County press release.

The testing site will be a drive-thru clinic at Leawood’s United Methodist Church of the Resurrection, 13720 Roe Avenue, today, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is not open for the general public.

Johnson County students earn medical degrees from KU School of Medicine – Wichita, head to residencies

Four KU School of Medicine-Wichita students from Johnson County have earned their medical degrees and will begin their residency training soon. The KU School of Medicine-Wichita announced the graduates and their plans in a news release last month. These include:

  • Chandra Swanson, M.D., of Prairie Village, who will complete her residency training in Pediatrics at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City,
    Missouri
  • Lucy Lehoczky, M.D., of Prairie Village, who will complete her residency training in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the KU School of Medicine-Wichita
  • Jillian Fry, M.D., of Shawnee, who will complete her residency training in Pediatrics at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri
  • Katie Ellsworth, M.D., of Mission, who will complete her residency training in Obstetrics and Gynecology at University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas

Bulky item pick-up in Mission set for this week

The city of Mission’s bulky item pick-up is happening from April 27 to May 1 on residents’ regular trash days. Up to three items may be set out such as small furniture or appliances, but electronics are not permitted.

Bulky item pick-ups for the rest of the year are as follows:

  • May 25 to May 29
  • June 22 to June 26
  • July 27 to July 31
  • Aug. 24 to Aug. 28
  • Sept. 28 to Oct. 2
  • Oct. 26 to Oct. 30
  • Nov. 23 to Nov. 27
  • Dec. 28 to Jan. 2