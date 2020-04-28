JoCo hosting invitation-only COVID-19 testing today; JoCo students earn medical degrees from KU Med-Wichita, head to residencies

Johnson County to host invitation-only COVID-19 testing session Tuesday

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment is holding invitation-only COVID-19 testing for residents “who completed the population health survey between April 21 to April 24,” according to a Johnson County press release.

The testing site will be a drive-thru clinic at Leawood’s United Methodist Church of the Resurrection, 13720 Roe Avenue, today, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is not open for the general public.

Johnson County students earn medical degrees from KU School of Medicine – Wichita, head to residencies

Four KU School of Medicine-Wichita students from Johnson County have earned their medical degrees and will begin their residency training soon. The KU School of Medicine-Wichita announced the graduates and their plans in a news release last month. These include:

Chandra Swanson, M.D., of Prairie Village, who will complete her residency training in Pediatrics at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City,

Missouri

Missouri Lucy Lehoczky, M.D., of Prairie Village, who will complete her residency training in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the KU School of Medicine-Wichita

Jillian Fry, M.D., of Shawnee, who will complete her residency training in Pediatrics at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri

Katie Ellsworth, M.D., of Mission, who will complete her residency training in Obstetrics and Gynecology at University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas

Bulky item pick-up in Mission set for this week

The city of Mission’s bulky item pick-up is happening from April 27 to May 1 on residents’ regular trash days. Up to three items may be set out such as small furniture or appliances, but electronics are not permitted.

Bulky item pick-ups for the rest of the year are as follows: