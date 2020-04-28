JoCo hosting invitation-only COVID-19 testing today; JoCo students earn medical degrees from KU Med-Wichita, head to residencies

Johnson County to host invitation-only COVID-19 testing session Tuesday
The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment is holding invitation-only COVID-19 testing for residents “who completed the population health survey between April 21 to April 24,” according to a Johnson County press release.
The testing site will be a drive-thru clinic at Leawood’s United Methodist Church of the Resurrection, 13720 Roe Avenue, today, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is not open for the general public.
Johnson County students earn medical degrees from KU School of Medicine – Wichita, head to residencies
Four KU School of Medicine-Wichita students from Johnson County have earned their medical degrees and will begin their residency training soon. The KU School of Medicine-Wichita announced the graduates and their plans in a news release last month. These include:
- Chandra Swanson, M.D., of Prairie Village, who will complete her residency training in Pediatrics at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City,
Missouri
- Lucy Lehoczky, M.D., of Prairie Village, who will complete her residency training in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the KU School of Medicine-Wichita
- Jillian Fry, M.D., of Shawnee, who will complete her residency training in Pediatrics at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri
- Katie Ellsworth, M.D., of Mission, who will complete her residency training in Obstetrics and Gynecology at University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas
Bulky item pick-up in Mission set for this week
The city of Mission’s bulky item pick-up is happening from April 27 to May 1 on residents’ regular trash days. Up to three items may be set out such as small furniture or appliances, but electronics are not permitted.
Bulky item pick-ups for the rest of the year are as follows:
- May 25 to May 29
- June 22 to June 26
- July 27 to July 31
- Aug. 24 to Aug. 28
- Sept. 28 to Oct. 2
- Oct. 26 to Oct. 30
- Nov. 23 to Nov. 27
- Dec. 28 to Jan. 2