Updates from Johnson County Community College: Interior design students participate in local design showcase

Ensuring our students are prepared for their chosen career path is a top priority at Johnson County Community College. We know service learning and industry-specific training are key to getting a foot in the door after graduation. JCCC’s Interior Design students recently had the opportunity to work alongside the pros and put their industry skills to work on a prestigious local design project.

KC Symphony Designers’ Showhouse

The Kansas City Symphony Designers’ Showhouse is a Kansas City tradition. Each year, a Kansas City landmark residence is selected for local designers to transform various indoor and outdoor spaces of the home into a design showplace. The finished Showhouse is then open to the public for tours and private parties. The 2020 tour dates are May 16 through May 31 with all ticket sales benefitting the Kansas City Symphony. More than 30 design spaces have been transformed for the tour!

This year marks the 51st annual Designers’ Showhouse and features a home in the heart of Kansas City, Missouri. Located at 500 E. 36th Street in historic Hyde Park, this charming home was built in 1909 and was designed by noted architect Louis Curtiss for Frank Brumback and his wife, artist Louise Upton Brumback. Curtiss is sometimes described as “The Frank Lloyd Wright of Kansas City.”

JCCC’s Interior Design Student Association Design Team had the opportunity to transform The Spanish Room, the beautiful drawing room of this year’s Showhouse. After working their magic to add vibrant, colorful accents, the remodeled space is described as, “art and inspiration fuse with vintage and modern aesthetics, resulting in a creative environment ideal for enjoying the arts and entertaining.” Check out their work on page 37 of this year’s Showhouse program book.

Take a Tour

Make plans to experience JCCC’s Interior Design student’s work firsthand! Showhouse tour tickets are available online, at the door and are also sold at businesses around the metro.