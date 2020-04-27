Merriam approves purchase of 78 LED lights to replace streetlights along Johnson Drive, in residential area

The Merriam city council last month unanimously approved the purchase of 78 LED lights for up to $372,804.64, excluding the value of in-house labor and equipment.

The approval comes after a late February discussion the city council had about moving to LED bulbs, a trend that’s been seen recently across the northeast Johnson County area. The 78 LED lights approved for purchase Monday evening will be installed in 2020 per the Merriam streetlight program, at the following locations, according to city documents:

34 black decorative LED streetlights along Johnson Drive, east of Antioch to city limits

44 residential LED streetlights in the South Park subdivision (W. 51st Terrace to W. 49th Street; Merriam Drive west to Knox Avenue)

Public Works Director Jim MacDonald said the city applied for a $70,000 community development block grant and was approved for $57,702 worth of grant funding. This brings Merriam’s total net cost of LED lights to a little over $315,000, before labor and equipment.

Pieces such as foundations, poles and fixtures for the streetlights are purchased directly from a sole source provider and matches the streetlight pieces already installed across the city, MacDonald said. Below are the streetlight pieces being purchased from providers, according to city documents:

Poles and fixtures from Sentry Electric

Foundations and controllers from Electric Midwest

Wire, conduit, connectors and pull boxes from Graybar through U.S. Communities

The items being purchased through U.S. Communities will help the city “save money on products due to large volume purchasing,” according to city documents. The city is purchasing items through U.S. Communities instead of soliciting bids for the streetlights, MacDonald said.

The city council approved the purchase with no discussion. Councilmember Bob Pape was absent.