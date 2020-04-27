Capitol Update: Medicaid expansion, plugging budget hole must be top priorities for legislature, says Rep. Stogsdill

Each legislative session, we provide Shawnee Mission area legislators the opportunity to share their thoughts about what’s happening in the state capitol. Rep. Jerry Stogsdill, Rep. Susan Ruiz and Sen. Dinah Sykes are scheduled to send updates this week. Rep. Stogsdill’s column is below.

Here’s hoping this finds you and your family safe, healthy and doing the things we all need to be doing to maintain safety and health during this very challenging time. There are simply not enough words to thank all the medical personnel, first responders and the employees of essential businesses who are taking on extra risks to make sure the rest of us have the medical attention, groceries and other products we need to maintain some semblance of a normal existence.

I think we also owe our gratitude to the local, county and state officials who are working overtime to make sure that we have access to the governmental services we depend on to function as a society. We are also fortunate to have a Governor who made some very tough decisions early on, like shutting down our schools. Decisions which have helped keep our number of COVID-19 exposures and deaths relatively low compared to the rest of the nation.

Unfortunately, there are a number of people who are demanding the Governor lift the restrictions she has placed on Kansans and Kansas businesses. All of us would certainly like to see our economy opened up again but the reality is that it is simply not safe to completely open up at this time. I know the Governor and her staff are working hard to make sure that people can get back to work and our companies can reopen just as soon as possible. I know she is working on a plan to make reopening safe and doing so in such a manner as to not cost the life of any Kansan. We should have more information on the plan in the very near future.

As a legislator this has been a frustrating time. When the Legislature convened in January I was very optimistic that we had the time and opportunity to address a lot of issues that would have been very beneficial to the citizens of Kansas. Unfortunately, the leadership of the majority party in both the House and Senate spent the two months that we were in session obstructing any chance we had of addressing those issues. Some but not all of those issues included expanding Medicaid, addressing income tax inequities, reducing property taxes, lowering food sales taxes, criminal justice reform, legalizing medical cannabis, making our elections more easily accessible, assuring the accuracy of those elections, ways to reduce gun violence, restoring due process rights to Kansas teachers, legalizing sports betting, revitalizing our rural economy and expanding economic development across all of Kansas. NONE of these issues were dealt with to any degree because the leadership in the House and Senate decided to put politics above the needs of Kansas citizens.

If we do go back, the two issues which should absolutely have our full attention are expanding Medicaid and the financial steps we need to take to address the 1.2 billion dollar shortfall that is being predicted in state revenues thanks to the pandemic and its impact on our economy.

Medicaid expansion should be a top priority in this time of a health care emergency. Unfortunately there will still be conservative opposition based on politics not public health needs. Expanding Medicaid would bring the return of hundreds of millions of our federal tax dollars back to Kansas. Those federal dollars would provide decent health care for 150,000 uninsured working Kansans and their families. They would provide a boost to the Kansas economy, provide critical financial assistance to some of most vulnerable hospitals and create a significant number of new, good paying jobs all across the state. Realizing the critical need to expand Medicaid, several of the largest health care systems in Kansas pledged to add an additional 35 million dollars of their own money to help cover the states costs in expanding Medicaid.

The $1.2 billion decrease in projected revenues has highlighted the need for a complete review of our tax structure in Kansas. We need to be looking at how we apply income tax fairness across ALL sectors of the Kansas economy, how to address spiraling property tax increases and how to reduce and finally eliminate some of the highest sales taxes on food found anywhere in the nation. These are some of the tax issues we had the time to address in January, February and March but, again, due to majority party leadership, we failed to do. Continuing with that kind of obstructionist leadership is completely unacceptable.

As most of you know, the Legislature adjourned almost two months early because of health concerns relating to the pandemic. There is still a lot of work I would like to see get done in Topeka this year but if and when that work gets addressed is yet to be determined. A decision on if and when we go back to finish the session will come sometime in early May.

Presently, I am still keeping quite busy working with constituents and helping them make contact with a number of state agencies that are having to deal with an unprecedented number of requests for services such as applications for unemployment insurance and small business assistance. All of our state agencies have been working to make sure they are fulfilling their responsibilities under some very challenging circumstances.

As always, it is a privilege and a pleasure serving as your state Representative from the 21st District. I look forward to any questions or suggestions you might have for me and you can always reach me at jws4414@aol.com or 913-579-9208. Please don’t ever hesitate to get in touch. Thanks for your support and please keep on doing what we all need to do to keep ourselves, our families and our neighbors safe and healthy. Better times ARE coming!