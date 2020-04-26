County playgrounds, outdoor courts remain closed through May 3

County park district’s playgrounds, outdoor courts remain closed through May 3

Johnson County Park and Recreation District is keeping parks, trails and golf courses open during the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, while playgrounds and outdoor courts remain closed through Sunday, May 3.

All programs and group activities — sports leagues and camps, recreation, activities, outdoor education, programs for the museum, culture and arts, and children’s services — are canceled through May 3. Theatre in the Park has canceled the first four shows of its outdoor summer season, including “Cinderella,” “All Shook Up,” Big River” and “Newsies.”

All JCPRD buildings remain closed to the public until further notice. Rental of facilities and shelters are also canceled through May 3. More details are on the district’s website.

Shawnee seeking public input on proposed five pillars of city’s strategic vision

The city of Shawnee is seeking public input on the proposed five pillars of the city’s strategic vision. The survey can be accessed here.

The pillars relate to housing, business-friendly environment, preservation of topography, connectivity and city infrastructure. More information on the visioning study is available on the city’s website.

Roeland Park postpones city-wide garage sale, originally scheduled for May 14