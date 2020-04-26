County playgrounds, outdoor courts remain closed through May 3

County park district’s playgrounds, outdoor courts remain closed through May 3
Johnson County Park and Recreation District is keeping parks, trails and golf courses open during the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, while playgrounds and outdoor courts remain closed through Sunday, May 3.
All programs and group activities — sports leagues and camps, recreation, activities, outdoor education, programs for the museum, culture and arts, and children’s services — are canceled through May 3. Theatre in the Park has canceled the first four shows of its outdoor summer season, including “Cinderella,” “All Shook Up,” Big River” and “Newsies.”
All JCPRD buildings remain closed to the public until further notice. Rental of facilities and shelters are also canceled through May 3. More details are on the district’s website.
Shawnee seeking public input on proposed five pillars of city’s strategic vision
The city of Shawnee is seeking public input on the proposed five pillars of the city’s strategic vision. The survey can be accessed here.
The pillars relate to housing, business-friendly environment, preservation of topography, connectivity and city infrastructure. More information on the visioning study is available on the city’s website.
Roeland Park postpones city-wide garage sale, originally scheduled for May 14
The Roeland Park city council last week agreed to Mayor Mike Kelly’s suggestion to postpone the city-wide garage sale, originally scheduled for the weekend of May 14.
Kelly said the garage sale would not be in violation of current state or county stay-at-home orders, but additional orders could come at a later time. Additionally, he said participation might be low even if there are no stay-at-home order extensions. The city council did not express any opposition to this suggestion, and Councilmember Benjamin Dickens said he is in full support as there is no need to put people at risk.
“I’m listening to ER doctors and nurses that I know, plus people at the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] who are on TV everyday,” Dickens said. “This isn’t just going to disappear at the end of the month, so I would agree with a good delay.”