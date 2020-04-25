Your Community: 3,500 eMagazines at your fingertips

Many of us pass by newsstands filled with magazines that have catchy headlines and beautiful cover photos. Sometimes we even grab an issue and flip through a few pages, but have to put it back before heading for the long checkout lane. We tell ourselves that maybe we’ll have more time next visit. But we all know how that goes. For a split second, we even consider just buying the magazines to read later at home but realize the hit that would take to our budget, especially if we did that every month. So what’s a busy, budget-conscious person to do? Reach for your wallet, but not for what you might think. Find your Johnson County Library card, it’s more powerful than many realize.

With your Johnson County Library card, you have access to a large collection of eMagazines from RBdigital. In fact, that collection has just been expanded. Cardholders previously had access to 300 magazines, now there are more than 3,500 magazines, all available instantly. Explore a wide range of popular newsstand favorites to hard-to-find specialty publications for adults and kids. Catch up on business, celebrities, fashion, health, hobbies, home improvement, science and more from the U.S. and around the world – in English and multiple other languages.

eMagazines have some great benefits:

Checkout as many as you’d like, there are no limits

Yours to keep, no need to return

Current and back issues available, and future issues can be automatically checked out

Read on your computer, tablet or smartphone

Download for offline viewing wherever you are

Go ahead, checkout as many eMagazines as many as you want. You and your pocketbook will be pleased.

Visit jocolibrary.org/elibrary/emagazines-rbdigital to get started today. eMagazines are part of Johnson County Library’s comprehensive eLibrary, which is available 24/7.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom