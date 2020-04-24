Shawnee Mission closes all athletic fields to public after ‘repeated violations’ of social distancing guidelines

Note: The Shawnee Mission Post is making much of its local coverage of the coronavirus pandemic accessible to non-subscribers. (If you value having a news source covering the situation in our community, we hope you’ll consider subscribing here).

After continuing to get reports of people using them in ways that violated social distancing guidelines, the Shawnee Mission School District is closing all of its athletic fields to public use. The district says it will prosecute people who violate the closures. The full announcement released by the school district today is below.