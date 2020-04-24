JCCC’s Carlsen Center announces 30th Anniversary season performances

The Carlsen Center, Johnson County Community College’s performing arts venue, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

General Manager Emily Behrmann on Monday announced the upcoming Carlsen Center Presents 2020-2021 season, which is an annual series of about 25 events with nationally and internationally known performances, according to a press release. This season’s lineup includes jazz musicians, dance performances, holiday musicals and more.

“It may seem strange to get the word out about the 30th Anniversary season now, as our campus is shut down due to COVID-19,” Behrmann said in the release. “During this challenging time, we are working remotely, staying positive and strong, doing our part to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Though we won’t put events on sale until later, we wanted everyone to know we’re thinking about the future.”

The season runs from mid-September to early May. Below is a short list of events to expect:

Sept. 18 and 19: New Dance Partners

Oct. 6: Get the Led Out, a Led Zeppelin tribute

Nov. 20: A Night with Jon, Efren and Jon – Napoleon Dynamite (a film screening, panel with three actors)

Dec. 12: Fiesta Navidad, with Mariachi Los Camperos

Jan. 24: Winterlude, a local jazz performance featuring Sons of Brasil

Feb. 13 and 14: South Pacific, a Broadway tour

March 12: The Texas Tenors

April 18: Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain

May 1 and 2: Rent, a Broadway tour

A full list of performances can be found on the Carlsen Center Presents 30th Anniversary Season website, here.

Tickets will go on sale at a later date and they are offering season ticket package deals: