Driver crashes into side of Overland Park bank after attempting to flee police

One driver was injured after attempting to run from an Overland Park officer around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Officer John Lacy of the Overland Park Police Department says an officer attempted to stop a vehicle near 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue for a minor traffic violation.

“The suspect vehicle failed to yield and continued northbound at a high rate of speed,” Lacy said. “Around the 8800 block, the fleeing vehicle crossed the center median and struck another vehicle head-on.”

Lacy says the fleeing suspect lost control of his vehicle and crossed back over the median, then crashed into the side of First Federal Bank of Kansas City, at 8629 Metcalf Avenue.

Recorded radio traffic indicates officers arrived on the scene to find several witnesses trying to get the man out of the crashed SUV. The first officer on the scene reported that the man was unresponsive.

Johnson County Med-Act transported the man, only identified as a being in his late 20s, to an area hospital with a broken leg and possible head injury. His injuries were described as non-life threatening.

Officer Lacy says the other driver was not injured.