COVID-19 relief funding available for JCCC students; Former PV House candidate among protesters in Topeka

COVID-19 relief funding available for JCCC students

Johnson County Community College students will have access to federal government funding to cover unexpected expenses related to the disruption of campus operations and services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To qualify for a grant from the COVID-19 Relief Fund, students must be currently enrolled in 6 or more hours and be degree- and/or certificate-seeking at JCCC. There are no residency or citizenship requirements.

Eligible expenses include:

Books and supplies

Childcare (because JCCC’s Hiersteiner Child Development Center closed)

Food insecurity related to campus MealSHARE program and food pantry inaccessibility

Loss of financial aid due to class cancellation

Technology costs such as a computer, equipment, software and internet service

Transportation costs to return to state/country of residence

Additional class costs such as testing and tutoring

Grants may not cover all costs requested or actually incurred, according to a press release. Students should document actual amounts paid and provide as many details as possible in the application explanation. The COVID-19 Relief Fund is limited and is offered as first come, first served. Students interested in taking advantage should complete the COVID-19 Relief Fund application.

The JCCC Foundation is also stepping up to increase financial assistance for students. Foundation-sponsored funds have been created to supplement federal grants related to the pandemic. In addition, nearly $1.5 million in existing Foundation scholarships will be awarded during the 2020-2021 academic year.

Students should fill out the JCCC Scholarship Application and review the requirements.

Former PV House candidate among protesters in Topeka

Protesters angry about the stay-at-home order in Kansas and loss of jobs as a result of the pandemic rallied at the state Capitol Thursday. Calling Gov. Laura Kelly to reopen businesses in the state, the demonstrators argued the social and economic harm of the coronavirus-driven shutdown cratering the state and national economies now outweighs the pandemic’s threat.

“The virus is not as bad as originally thought. It’s time to get back to work,” said Neil Melton, a Prairie Village Republican who challenged then Rep. Barbara Bollier in the 2014 primary. “The virus is going to run its course regardless of what we do or don’t do.”

A small gathering of counter-protesters gathered nearby in solidarity of the stay-at-home orders. [Protesters tell Gov. Kelly her shutdown is a bigger threat to Kansas than coronavirus — KCUR]