Virtual fashion show this weekend features merch from local boutiques

An annual metrowide fashion show run by an event producer in Overland Park is going virtual this year for the first time.

Based in downtown Overland Park, Extra on Top is hosting the virtual fashion show to support local boutiques that have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cassie Taylor, founder of Extra on Top, said her annual fashion show is designed to bring the community together. After losing many of her own clients who are in hospitality, she decided to focus her energies on the virtual fashion show and find ways to prop up boutiques.

“In the short time that this has come to fruition, there are probably 20 people who are making this possible,” Taylor said. “It’s been insane the amount of support and excitement that the community has pushed this into existence. It’s incredible.”

The Kansas City Quarantine Fashion Show takes place at 8 p.m. Friday, April 24 via Zoom, the video conferencing platform. Registration is free and available on Eventbrite.

The fashion show opens with a musical performance by Kansas City artist Crystal Rose. Local influencers will model merchandise from participating boutiques and walk makeshift runways in their homes. The boutiques will donate 10% of sales from April 24-26 to Harvesters, a local food pantry.

“Millions of people have gone into unemployment and so I just think it’s a really important public service to keep those food pantries and shelters running,” Taylor said.

Stephanie Parenza, a Shawnee influencer who supports local businesses on her blog, said she’s honored to model for the fashion show.

“The fact that we as a community can rally behind them and help push out their businesses’ names and help sell some products for them so they can stay in business is inspiring,” she said.

This year marks the sixth annual fashion show by Extra on Top. Nine boutiques will feature their merchandise this year, including:

Sarah Jabbour, owner of Scoobie, said the virtual fashion show idea is “inspirational” for her boutique.

“To be able to interact with other business owners and shop owners and customers is exciting,” she said. “It’s nice to have a project to work on. We miss those connections.”

Kassie Murphy, owner of ensemble, said she’s also excited to participate in the fashion show.

“It’s just a really creative way to help us all pivot through this time and look at the positives and how we move forward, and still really connect with our customers,” Murphy said, adding that the collaboration among those involved has been “heartwarming.” “I think that’s also an amazing thing, is just to see how the community is coming together to help each other.”