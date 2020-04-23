Johnson County’s second COVID-19 survey; Lenexa Farmers Market products still available; JoCo food pantries’ virtual drive; Metro-wide tailgate for NFL draft

Johnson County health department opens second survey on COVID-19 symptoms

Johnson County Department of Health and Environment is again asking Johnson County residents to complete a short survey to help staff understand how many people in the county have coronavirus symptoms.

The survey opened Tuesday morning and will close on Friday, April 24 at 10 a.m.

The survey asks participants if they have symptoms or a lack of symptoms, as well as demographic and contact information. The survey should be completed for every member of the household. The information is confidential and will only be used by JCDHE to determine how COVID-19 is spreading in the community, according to Johnson County. The survey is also available in Spanish.

“Completing the survey is voluntary, but we ask that as many people as possible participate every time you are asked, to recognize how the coronavirus is spreading in the community,” said Sanmi Areola, JCDHE director.

Johnson County will also ask residents to complete the same survey several more times in the next few weeks in order to compare results. Some residents who complete the survey will be invited to get tested for COVID-19 at a future JCDHE drive-thru testing clinic.

Johnson County has received about 73,000 responses to its survey, which sought to gauge how many people have symptoms, Areola said. More than 5% of participants claimed to have symptoms.

Lenexa Farmers Market products still available while opening is delayed due to COVID-19

The opening of the Lenexa Farmers Market’s third season is temporarily delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but residents can still access products from several vendors.

Lenexa had planned to launch the farmers market season on Saturday, April 25. But to ensure the safety of vendors, shoppers and staff during the public health crisis, the city has delayed the farmers market opening until staff determines it’s safe to return to regular market operations.

In the meantime, about half of the Lenexa Farmers Market’s 30 vendors are offering ways customers can access their products, including through online ordering and shipping to home delivery and curbside or on-site pickup. More information is on the city’s website.

JoCo food pantries will host virtual food drive through end of summer

The county on Wednesday announced Johnson County Human Services will host a virtual food drive through the end of the summer. The coronavirus pandemic has caused an increase in calls for food pantry assistance, according to the release.

“Since the pandemic started, we have received a tremendous amount of support from the community asking how they can help their neighbors in need,” Community Relations Manager Brandy Hodge said. “We decided to host a virtual food drive using our Amazon Wish List to allow residents to shop safely for food pantry and hygiene items to stock our shelves.”

Food pantries throughout the county will benefit from the drive, and are asking for the following items: peanut butter, jelly, canned goods, cereal, toothbrushes and toothpaste, deodorant, toilet paper and cleaning supplies. Those who wish to help can order non-perishables and hygiene products on the public Amazon Wish List here. For further information on how to help Outreach Services, contact Hodge at (913) 715-8866 or brandy.hodge@jocogov.org.

Metro-wide tailgate to take place April 23 for the National Football League draft

KC Hearts, a Kansas City metro initiative, is trying to bring people together while keeping their distance. To kick off this effort, KC Hearts is encouraging Kansas City Chiefs fans to host tailgates at 6 p.m. tonight, April 23, before watching the National Football League draft at 7 p.m.

People are encouraged to host either a “socially-distanced family or individual tailgate” on driveways or balconies. Sharing photos and videos with the hashtags #KCHeartsTailgates, #UniteOurCommunity and more is also encouraged.