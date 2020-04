Russell Stover’s long-running Fairway shop has permanently closed.

The Russell Stover Candies sign has been taken down from the building at 2814 Shawnee Mission Parkway. A note on the front doors state “this location is closed” and encourages customers to visit a different Kansas City area store, including the one in Merriam.

Russell Stover officials have not responded to an inquiry about the reason behind the closure.