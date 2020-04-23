Best Bets for the Weekend: Watching, eating, reading

Hello, fellow Kansans – how’s life? I hope you’re being easy on yourself right now. This week I came to the realization that I can only do one thing well every day. I can either be 1) a good teacher to my kids, 2) a good employee at my job or 3) practice good self-care. If I’m doing one of those things well I will consider the day a success. And I’m always looking for what that brings us joy. Here’s a few highlights:

Are you familiar with the Bon Appetit channel on YouTube? It’s full of a great cast of characters and some really enjoyable shows. My favorite is Gourmet Makes, where classically-trained chef Claire Saffitz attempts to recreate junk food from scratch. Equal parts soothing and fun the challenges are totally ridiculous (it takes her 4 days to make 10 m&m’s). Also not to be missed, One of Everything follows host Alex Delaney as he and a guest eat their way through the (entire) menus of iconic New York restaurants.

We consume a lot of hummus in this house, but I almost never have tahini on hand. Turns out that doesn’t matter – you can actually use any kind of nut or seed butter to make hummus. We’ve used almond, cashew, and peanut butter and honestly – I like them a lot better than the standard recipe.

We’ve tried a bunch of different book apps over the last month and have finally settled on a favorite. Epic is perfect for any young book lover – our oldest can burn through the classics, our middle child loves the audio books and our youngest is obsessed with the read-to-me options. The selection is unparalleled and there’s some great incentives that make it more fun for kiddos.