SM East tops among local high schools in new U.S. News rankings, which gave JoCo districts high marks overall

The 2020 edition of U.S News & World Report’s Best High Schools rankings puts Shawnee Mission East tops in Johnson County and second in the entire state.

Other Shawnee Mission schools fared well in the rankings, too. SM South came in among the top ten in the state at number eight. It was followed by SM Northwest at number 25; SM West at number 39 and SM North at number 49.

As was the case last year, the Sumner Academy of Arts and Sciences in Kansas City, Kan., earned the distinction as the top ranked high school in Kansas.

DeSoto, Mill Valley rank high in state

USD 232’s two senior high school buildings had high placements in the rankings as well, with DeSoto High School coming in at number 10 and Mill Valley High School two spots behind at 12.

Blue Valley schools pack top 10

The Blue Valley School District’s high schools had the most consistently high rankings, with Blue Valley High (three), Blue Valley North (four), Blue Valley West (six), and Blue Valley Northwest (seven) all among the top ten, and Blue Valley Southwest not far behind at number 13.

Four Olathe high schools among top 25

Olathe Northwest topped Olathe Public Schools high schools in the rankings, finishing at number five. It was followed by Olathe East at 17; Olathe South at 20; and Olathe North at 22. (Olathe West, which opened in 2017, was not included in the rankings this year).