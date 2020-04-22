Shawnee Mission planning for graduation ceremonies — either in-person or via video — in July

The Shawnee Mission School District informed parents and students on Tuesday that it was making plans to honor the accomplishments of the class of 2020 with graduation ceremonies that will take place in July — though they stressed they weren’t sure whether the ceremonies would be able to be held in-person.

A letter to seniors signed by Superintendent Mike Fulton and the principals of the district’s high schools says that the district is working to plan for graduation ceremonies for each school that will conform to whatever public health guidelines are in place for the summer. Noting that restrictions on large public gatherings may still be in place this summer, the district is developing plans for both in-person ceremonies and “video produced ceremonies.”

“In reviewing these two plans, it is very important to note that any final decision about whether we are able to have gatherings large enough to schedule an in-person graduation will be made based on guidance from federal, state and local authorities,” reads the letter. “We will hold out hope for an in-person graduation, but need to make a decision by June 15, 2020, at the latest, on what form graduation will take.”

Should the in-person graduation dates be deemed permissible, they would be held on the following dates:

Arrowhead Day School: July 13 at Arrowhead Day School

SM East: July 14 at SM North District Stadium

SM South: July 14 at SM South District Stadium

SM North: July 15 at SM North District Stadium

SM West: July 15 at SM South District Stadium

SM Northwest: July 16 at SM North District Stadium

Horizons: July 16 at Horizons

“None of us imagined when leaving for Spring Break, that it would be the last time we would be together in person at school.

We know you are experiencing a deep sense of loss and want to support you through this difficult time,” reads the letter. “Governor Laura Kelly’s order to close schools through the end of the school year included a prohibition on in-person ceremonies being held before May 29, 2020. While this means graduation will not be able to occur on the dates originally planned, we will have a graduation ceremony to celebrate you and your many accomplishments.”