Overland Park will start drive-thru Farmers’ Market Saturday at convention center

The city of Overland Park has announced via Twitter it’s opening a drive-thru Farmers’ Market in the parking lot of the Overland Park Convention Center, 6000 College Boulevard, this Saturday April 25 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Originally, Overland Park was set to open its Farmers’ Market as an essential operation on April 11 in the parking lot near the Matt Ross Community Center, but the city chose to delay the opening to comply with state and county stay-at-home orders.

“We plan to hold the market at the convention center while the stay-at-home-order is in place, but obviously we’ll make adjustments after the first event if needed,” said Digital Communications Supervisor Meg Ralph. “As is true with many things right now, there’s a learning curve and we’re feeling it out as we go.”

The drive-thru farmers’ market “will provide minimal to no contact shopping” which minimizes the risk to both vendors and customers, according to Overland Park. Shoppers will enter through the parking lot’s eastern entrance (a right turn if headed west on 110th Street), and follow a one-way path throughout the lot.

Shoppers will be taken throughout the entire market, and may not skip the line to get to a specific vendor. All shoppers should remain in their vehicles, and Ralph said the city is asking shoppers to be as patient as possible on Saturday.

“The drive-thru market is the best scenario to follow best practices to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but may take time to get through,” Ralph said.

Below are the health precautions being taken amid the coronavirus pandemic:

Vendors will wear masks and gloves, and practice physical distancing

Shoppers are encouraged to wear masks and gloves

Group gathering will not be allowed

Food sampling is suspended

Prepared food is to be packaged for take-out

No entertainment, activities or merchandise will be for sale

Shoppers can make purchases at the market by allowing vendors to bring items to their vehicle. The city encourages pre-orders, which can be made between shoppers and vendors directly via the Overland Park Farmers’ Market vendor and shopper Facebook group, or the vendor list.

Additionally, the city asks shoppers to pay with digital payment formats if at all possible. A separate line at the entrance of the drive-thru market will make tokens available for those using tokens, EBT or Double Up Food Bucks. The tokens will be sanitized between each use. The city asks that if a shopper must use cash, they use exact change.

The city will hold the drive-thru farmers’ market at the convention center parking lot until at least May 9, per the city’s website.