With 2020 Boston Marathon postponed, SM North administrator runs his race from JoCo

The coronavirus pandemic caused the 2020 Boston Marathon to be postponed from Monday to Sept. 14 — but that didn’t stop one Shawnee Mission North administrator from running.

After a conversation with a couple of members of the teaching staff on Friday, SM North Associate Principal David Ewers decided to run the Boston Marathon here in Johnson County. He planned on stopping at social studies teachers Katie Moorehead and Britt Sherer’s homes as well as health education teacher Aaron Davidson’s home to refuel, but was surprised to see many familiar faces along the way.

“They emailed out the route, so a whole bunch of our teachers came out at varying points of the run to cheer me on,” Ewers said. “They made little posters and stuff like that. It was incredible — I still can’t believe it happened, it’s just a testament to how awesome our teaching staff at North is, it’s just a collection of wonderful people.”

Ewers qualified for the 2020 Boston Marathon at a race in Indianapolis in fall 2018. When he found out the marathon was being postponed he was initially bummed out about it, but said he quickly got over it as he still gets to race and it’s not as big of a deal compared to other coronavirus impacts.

Teachers took to Twitter with photos and words of encouragement for Ewers. At the home stretch, he was met with a gold and blue balloon arch at the finish line and his neighbors and family members cheering him on. He said the support he received from the community was a pleasant surprise for someone who originally thought he was going to be in Boston.

“Our North community is amazing,” Ewers said. “I’m very fortunate to live in the community and we really miss our kids right now, we miss seeing our school, our students and we miss seeing each other.”