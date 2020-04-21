Shawnee OKs issuing bonds for Heartland Logistics industrial park

The city of Shawnee last week approved next steps for Heartland Logistics, a proposed industrial park at 43rd Street and K-7 Highway.

The city on April 13 approved several items related to the project (previously called Project Homeland), which includes 2 million square feet of warehouse/distribution/light manufacturing spaces across multiple buildings on 162 acres. These newly approved items include:

Issuance of $50 million in industrial revenue bonds for the first building, which is about 270,000 square feet

Amend the development agreement to include an additional 12 acres on the project site (was previously 150 acres)

Sign a statement of intent with Johnson County Wastewater for sanitary sewer improvements

The developer, Blue Shawnee LLC, previously requested the issuance of $250 million in bonds to finance the entire project.

The terms of the statement of intent with Johnson County Wastewater, Shawnee and the developer indicate that Johnson County Wastewater will not pay to increase the capacity of the pump station in the future. However, if the developer or city require additional capacity in the future, then an expansion to the pump station would be at the sole cost of Shawnee or the developer.

Shawnee conducted a public hearing on issuance of $50 million in bonds. There was no council discussion or public comment.